A motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries in a crash with an SUV on Highway 46 at the Shandon Rest Area, the California Highway Patrol and CAL FIRE SLO reported.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes.

The westbound lane of traffic was completely shut down so a helicopter could land to transfer the motorcyclist to the hospital.

Travelers should expect traffic delays through the area as the scene is cleared.