Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run near Shell Beach

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
CHP-e1559824179342.png
Posted at 12:10 PM, Mar 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-24 15:10:18-04

The California Highway Patrol is seeking information on a driver involved in a hit-and-run on Highway 101 near Shell Beach Tuesday.

It happened in the southbound lanes, south of Avila Beach drive just after 6 p.m.

Few details were immediately available, but CHP says a motorcyclist in his 60s from Pismo Beach was hit and the other driver took off.

The injured man's family says he suffered leg and head injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo area CHP office at (805) 594-8700.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Streaming news 24/7