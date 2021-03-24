Motorcyclist injured in hit-and-run near Shell Beach

The California Highway Patrol is seeking information on a driver involved in a hit-and-run on Highway 101 near Shell Beach Tuesday.

It happened in the southbound lanes, south of Avila Beach drive just after 6 p.m.

Few details were immediately available, but CHP says a motorcyclist in his 60s from Pismo Beach was hit and the other driver took off.

The injured man's family says he suffered leg and head injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo area CHP office at (805) 594-8700.

