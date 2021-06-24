Motorcyclist killed after going off 154 identified

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash Tuesday on Highway 154 as Peter Angeloff, 70, of Santa Barbara.

The crash happened around 5:41 p.m. when officers say Angeloff appeared to have been heading eastbound on Highway 154, west of Paradise Road, when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over the double yellow line into oncoming traffic before making an “unsafe turning movement,” heading in a southeasterly direction and eventually going off the road.

Angeloff was ejected from the Harley-Davidson and found about 100 feet down a steep embankment, officers say.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

