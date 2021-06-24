Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Motorcyclist killed after going off 154 identified

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
CHP-e1559824179342.png
Posted at 11:53 AM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 14:53:15-04

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash Tuesday on Highway 154 as Peter Angeloff, 70, of Santa Barbara.

The crash happened around 5:41 p.m. when officers say Angeloff appeared to have been heading eastbound on Highway 154, west of Paradise Road, when, for unknown reasons, he crossed over the double yellow line into oncoming traffic before making an “unsafe turning movement,” heading in a southeasterly direction and eventually going off the road.

Angeloff was ejected from the Harley-Davidson and found about 100 feet down a steep embankment, officers say.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today