Motorcyclist killed in accident near Lompoc

Santa Barbara County Fire reports that a person was killed in a motorcycle accident Saturday afternoon on Jalama Rd. near Highway 1 and Lompoc.

Officials say the motorcyclist was more than 100 feet from the side of the road following the accident. A bystander was reportedly performing CPR when Santa Barbara County Fire personnel arrived.

The rider of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

Search and Rescue and Coroner's Office officials were dispatched to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.