Motorcyclist killed in accident on Highway 101 in Montecito

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident Friday night on Highway 101 in Montecito.

Authorities said the accident happened around 9:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 101 at San Ysidro Road.

The male motorcyclist died at the scene, authorities said. No one else was hurt.

One lane of Highway 101 was closed from Olive Mill to San Ysidro Road.

The age and identity of the deceased has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP Santa Barbara-area office at (805) 770-4800.