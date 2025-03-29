Watch Now
Motorcyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Santa Maria

A motorcycle crashed into a car pulling out of a private parking lot on Friday afternoon, authorities said.
A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a vehicle Friday afternoon in Santa Maria.

Authorities announced in a press release that a motorcycle and a car collided in the 1900 block of South College Drive around 5:03 p.m.

The motorcycle was traveling northbound on College Drive when a vehicle exited a private parking lot in front of the oncoming motorcycle.

The male motorcyclist, who authorities said was ejected from his vehicle, was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Authorities said the female driver of the car sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said it's unclear at this time if alcohol and/or drugs were factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Neil Medrano of the Santa Maria Police Department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 1139.

