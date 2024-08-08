Motorcyclist killed in crash in Avila Beach

A 58-year-old man from Arroyo Grande was killed in a crash Tuesday in Avila Beach.

It happened at about 6 p.m. at the intersection of Avila Beach Drive and 1st Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the man was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Avila Beach Drive. As he approached 1st Street, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was making a left turn onto Avila Beach Drive. Officers say the motorcycle rider collided with the pickup, causing him to be ejected.

The motorcyclist was taken to Sierra Vista hospital in San Luis Obispo where he was pronounced dead about 45 minutes after the crash.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash remains under investigation.