A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lompoc on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at about 4:10 p.m. at W. Ocean Ave. and S. Bailey Ave.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the motorcycle collided with a pickup truck.

The solo male rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire officials say the female driver of the pickup was not injured.

West Ocean Ave. was closed between Floradale Ave. and South V St. as a result of the crash.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating.