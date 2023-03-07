Motorcyclist killed in crash near Sisquoc was high school senior

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash near Sisquoc on Sunday as Nathan Johnson, 18, of Santa Maria.

The crash happened at about 10 a.m. in the 7600 block of Foxen Canyon Road.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a Honda Accord and a motorcycle collided.

Johnson, who was on the motorcycle, was killed. The Honda driver was not hurt.

Johnson was a senior at Righetti High School, school district officials confirmed Monday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.