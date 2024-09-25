Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hutton Road near Nipomo

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash near Nipomo on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at about 4:15 p.m. in the area of Hutton Road and Joshua Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a Nissan pickup was headed southbound on Hutton Road when the driver made a U-turn directly in front of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle that was traveling northbound.

The motorcycle struck the passenger side of the truck and the rider was ejected.

Officers say the occupants of the truck ran from the scene after the crash but were quickly apprehended by an off-duty CHP officer.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

