Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 101 in Santa Margarita

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Highway 101 in Santa Margarita Monday night.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes near Tassajara Creek Road.

The California Highway Patrol reports Randolph Earl, 67, was riding a Harley Davidson northbound on the highway approaching Tassajara Creek Road when the driver of a Jeep Wrangler heading southbound made a left-hand turn onto Tassajara Creek Road, directly in front of the motorcycle.

Earl crashed into the passenger side of the Jeep and was ejected.

CHP says the Atascadero resident was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers did not list any injuries for the driver of the Jeep, identified as a 45-year-old Sacramento resident.

Investigators say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision.

