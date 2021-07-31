Motorcyclist killed in fatal traffic collision

The Santa Maria Police Department responded to a fatal traffic collision on Friday night around 10:50 p.m.

According to officials, the crash involved a motorcyclist traveling southbound on Broadway road at a high rate of speed, failing to stop at the red light at McCoy and Broadway.

The motorcyclist, identified as an adult male, was then struck by a car making a turn onto McCoy from Broadway with a green arrow signal. Officials say the crash caused the car to turn on its side.

The motorcyclist was declared dead on the scene and the driver, described as a juvenile female, was uninjured.

Santa Maria police say the investigation is ongoing.