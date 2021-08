A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Goleta Tuesday night.

It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Cathedral Oaks Road west of Los Carneros Road.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports another vehicle was also involved.

The male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, but the extent of any other injuries was not disclosed.

The road was closed in the area during the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.