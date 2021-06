The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office has identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash in the Santa Ynez Valley on Thursday as Frank Butcher, 70, of Santa Barbara.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Butcher was traveling westbound on Baseline Ave., when the driver of an SUV turned in front of him to enter a private driveway.

Butcher was ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene.

The SUV driver was reportedly uninjured.