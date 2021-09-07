Watch
Motorcyclist killed in weekend crash outside Arroyo Grande

Posted at 10:30 AM, Sep 07, 2021
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash outside Arroyo Grande over the weekend.

The California Highway Patrol reports Josiah Moy Gonzalez, 29, from San Fernando was heading westbound on Lopez Drive, east of Grieb Ranch Way, shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday when, for unknown reasons, his motorcycle crossed into oncoming traffic, causing his motorcycle to crash into an oncoming car.

Gonzalez was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver from Bakersfield of the Kia was not hurt. The passenger was reportedly treated for minor injuries.

CHP is asking any witnesses to the collision to contact Officer Clissold at (805) 594-8700.

