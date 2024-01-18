Motorcyclist struck by 'multiple vehicles,' killed on Highway 1 in Santa Maria Valley

A motorcyclist was killed when struck by "multiple vehicles" on southbound Highway 1 near Highway 135 in the Santa Maria Valley Wednesday night, Santa Barbara County Fire Department said in a post on X.

The solo male rider was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department could not confirm how exactly the motorcyclist crashed — whether he fell on his own or was initially hit by another vehicle — or say how many vehicles were involved. Those facts remain under investigation.

Highway 1 southbound at Highway 135 is closed pending a California Highway Patrol investigation.