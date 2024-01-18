Motorcyclist struck by 'multiple vehicles,' killed on Highway 1 in Santa Maria Valley

A motorcyclist was killed when struck by "multiple vehicles" on southbound Highway 1 near Highway 135 in the Santa Maria Valley Wednesday night, Santa Barbara County Fire Department said in a post on X.
The solo male rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department could not confirm how exactly the motorcyclist crashed — whether he fell on his own or was initially hit by another vehicle — or say how many vehicles were involved. Those facts remain under investigation.
Highway 1 southbound at Highway 135 is closed pending a California Highway Patrol investigation.
Motorcyclist down, struck by multiple vehicles: HWY 1 SB / HWY 135, Santa Maria Valley. Solo male rider pronounced deceased on scene. HWY 1 SB at HWY 135 closed for CHP investigation. See CHP for HWY reopening. CT 9:23pm pic.twitter.com/3a0TdoNriq— Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) January 18, 2024