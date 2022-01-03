Motorcyclist who suffered serious injuries in Santa Barbara crash dies two weeks later

The Santa Barbara Police Department confirms the death of a motorcyclist involved in a crash on Dec. 15.

The crash happened at around 10 am involving a motorcycle and a BMW at the intersection of East Canon Perdido Street and Quarantina Street in Santa Barbara.

First responders say when they first arrived at the scene on Dec. 15 they found a seriously injured motorcyclist lying in the roadway who was barely breathing. The motorcyclist was transported to Cottage Hospital for treatment.

Police say the driving of the BMW was driving south when they pulled into the intersection at the same time of the motorcyclist who was driving east. Upon collision, the motorcyclist was ejected and landed approximately 50 feet from the initial area of impact. Police say the force from the collision dislodged the helmet before the motorcyclist landed on the roadway.

Police identified the motorcyclist as 57-year-old Santa Barbara resident, James B. Miller.

Police report on Dec. 28 Miller died from his injuries sustained from the crash.

According to police, alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision at this time.