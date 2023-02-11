Mountain lion reportedly spotted in Pismo Beach

Police and wildlife officials are warning about a mountain lion that was recently spotted in Pismo Beach.

A sign at Chumash Park warns parkgoers that a mountain lion was recently seen in the area. Police say it was spotted at night around the park.

The park is located off James Way and Ventana Dr. and backs up to a large, undeveloped area.

Authorities are asking anyone who spots a mountain lion in the area to report it to California Fish & Wildlife online or at 1-888-334-2258, or call the Pismo Beach Police Department at (805) 773-2208.