Mountain lion spotted in tree near San Luis Obispo homes

Another mountain lion sighting in San Luis Obispo has even more residents on alert.

The video taken Tuesday morning by a resident who lives along Isabella Way shows the mountain lion jumping out of a tree. Homes are visible in the background of the video when it pans to the side.

The community’s HOA chairman, Howard Fabrick, says they have a lot of people who walk small dogs in the area and want them to be aware of the recent sighting.

It’s not known whether the mountain lion is the same one that attacked a dog near Laguna Lake Mobile Estates on Feb. 11.

Shortly after that attack, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said it would attempt to trap the lion and relocate it to another location in the county.

Wildlife officials have not yet commented on whether the trapping attempts have been successful or whether Tuesday morning's sighting along Isabella Way could be the same animal.

Fish and Wildlife previously said there could be more than one mountain lion in the area as San Luis Obispo is a mountain lion habitat.

