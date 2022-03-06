Mountain Mike's Pizza opening third Central Coast location in Atascadero

Signs are up for the soon to open Mountain Mike's Pizza in Atascadero.

This will be the franchise's third location in San Luis Obispo County, with the two other restaurants located in Santa Maria.

According to their website, the new location will be at 9006 West Front Street in Atascadero, in the same business complex where Jack in the Box, Starbucks and the Holiday Inn are located.

Mountain Mike's has not announced an exact opening date, the website and signs just say 'coming soon.'

Founded in 1978 in Newport Beach Mountain Mike's has 240 locations nationwide.