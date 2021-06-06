Move-in dates for San Luis Ranch housing development scheduled for September

The San Luis Ranch housing development off Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo is getting closer and closer to its grand opening.

The project, which broke ground in July 2019, plans to include more than 250 single family and multi-family homes.

The development will also feature an organic farming area, as well as commercial and office space.

Recently in May, crews have installed utilities for the residences, made nearby road and bike path improvements.

The first move in dates are now scheduled for September.

Froom Ranch Way, the road connecting Los Osos Valley Rd. and the Madonna Plaza Shopping Centers, is scheduled to be paved by the end of the month and open shortly after.

The purpose of the housing development is to keep working people in the city of San Luis Obispo.

The homes will first be offered to those working in the city of San Luis Obispo, then people working in San Luis Obispo County, and after that, the general public.

