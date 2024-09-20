'Movies in the Park' in Santa Maria kicks off its first screening for residents

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is teaming up with PLAY, Inc., starting with a screening of "Trolls Band Together."

Residents can bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks to Machado Plaza, where the movie is expected to begin around 7:30 p.m.

The event will host screenings for the next for Fridays, part of the Smart City, Safe City initiative, with the hope of increasing recreational opportunities for families and the larger community.

For updates, you can follow the Recreation and Parks Department on Instagram and Facebook.