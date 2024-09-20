Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Movies in the Park' in Santa Maria kicks off its first screening for residents

santa maria.PNG
Jacob Dizon/KSBY
Four candidates are vying for two open seats on the Santa Maria City Council
santa maria.PNG
Posted
and last updated

The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is teaming up with PLAY, Inc., starting with a screening of "Trolls Band Together."

Residents can bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks to Machado Plaza, where the movie is expected to begin around 7:30 p.m.

The event will host screenings for the next for Fridays, part of the Smart City, Safe City initiative, with the hope of increasing recreational opportunities for families and the larger community.

For updates, you can follow the Recreation and Parks Department on Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg