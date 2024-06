A heads up for San Luis Obispo County drivers, there will be one-way traffic control this week along HWY 41.

This is due to a mowing and vegetation removal project.

Tomorrow, Caltrans will work between Creston and Templeton.

One-way traffic control will run from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. along this area.

Caltrans says delays should last no more than 10 minutes.

Next week, the project will continue in Atascadero.