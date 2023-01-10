Mudslide damages homes, prompts evacuations in Los Osos

A mudslide forced some Los Osos residents to evacuate their homes Monday afternoon.

CAL FIRE was called to the scene along a portion of Vista Court near Montana de Oror to reports of flooding.

Multiple homes were reportedly damaged.

Linda and Paul Borza said emergency officials on scene asked everyone to evacuate as quickly as possible.

“Mud was coming down, water was coming down right through peoples’ houses. They sent all of the emergency equipment there, we had the fire department, sheriff, and they took a quick evaluation and asked everyone to evacuate as quickly as possible,” the couple told KSBY. “It’s like a tidal wave, but it’s like two feet of mud and water coming down the street and out of the houses, so it was pretty scary.”

CAL FIRE says no one was injured and no rescues were needed.

Those displaced can go to evacuation centers set up locally, including one in Los Osos and two in Morro Bay.

