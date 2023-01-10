Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mudslide traps people, horses at RV camping resort near Santa Barbara

Rancho Oso.JPG
SB Co. Fire
Rancho Oso.JPG
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 15:34:20-05

Hundreds of people and dozens of animals are stuck with no way out following a mudslide in the Santa Barbara area.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department says its construction section is responding to Rancho Oso RV & Camping Resort on the 3700 block of Paradise Road to help clear the road and escort people out once roads in the area reopen.

About 400 people and 70 horses were impacted.

Photos from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department show the mudslide across the roadway with one vehicle stuck.

There have been no reports of injuries or medical calls to the area.

Rancho Oso 2.jpg

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png