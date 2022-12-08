Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Muir Hall evacuated after mattress fire

Screenshot 2022-12-07 224625.png
KSBY
muir hall fire
Screenshot 2022-12-07 224625.png
Posted at 10:48 PM, Dec 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-08 01:52:55-05

Cal Poly students were evacuated from Muir Hall after a mattress caught fire Wednesday night.

The fire was first reported at 9:18 p.m.

Fire officials say they found a mattress on fire on the 2nd floor.

Three floors were evacuated due to the fire.

Cal Poly police used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire and used fans to clear out smoke from the building.

Students were let back into the hall soon after.

There is no word on how many students have been displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png