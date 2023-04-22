Mujeres de Acción hosts 2nd Children Day festival in Paso Robles

A special celebration for kids took place in Paso Robles.

The volunteer group Mujeres de Acción hosted its second Día del Niño or Children's Day celebration.

The official Día del Niño in Mexico is April 30th, but kids got an early start.

The event features free face painting, musical performances, and a clown show.

Mujeres de Acción, the grassroots-led, volunteer-based group began in 2014. They work to spread awareness of breast cancer, COVID-19, food insecurity, and resources for the community regardless of immigration status or language barriers.

Another mission of theirs is to keep traditions alive, and an example is through their Mexican Independence Day festival and Día del Niño festival.

Organizers also tried to shine a light on children’s rights, autism, and domestic violence.

Every kid received free cake, ice cream and candy. There were also local vendors selling hot dogs, pozole and tacos.