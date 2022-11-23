Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Mulitple crashes slowing traffic over Cuesta Grade

cuesta grade traffic.jpg
Caltrans
cuesta grade traffic.jpg
Posted at 6:06 PM, Nov 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-22 21:06:43-05

At least three separate vehicle collisions were slowing traffic on Highway 101 over the Cuesta Grade during the evening commute on Tuesday.

The first crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes just north of the Cuesta Summit. Multiple vehicles were involved and the #1 lane was blocked, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 5:35 p.m., another crash was reported in the same area. And just before 6 p.m., a rear-end crash occurred on the San Luis Obispo side of the Grade.

No major injuries have been reported as a result of the collisions.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png