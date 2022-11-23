Mulitple crashes slowing traffic over Cuesta Grade

At least three separate vehicle collisions were slowing traffic on Highway 101 over the Cuesta Grade during the evening commute on Tuesday.

The first crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes just north of the Cuesta Summit. Multiple vehicles were involved and the #1 lane was blocked, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At 5:35 p.m., another crash was reported in the same area. And just before 6 p.m., a rear-end crash occurred on the San Luis Obispo side of the Grade.

No major injuries have been reported as a result of the collisions.