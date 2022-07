An early morning crash involving two cars Wednesday morning closed part of HWY 1 in Arroyo Grande.

First reported by the California Highway Patrol at 4:47 a.m. near the Winterhaven Way and Willow Road/HWY 1 intersection in the area known also as Callender.

Both lanes of the road are blocked as of posting, and Caltrans has set up a closure. Drivers should avoid the area for the time being.

This is a developing story, and more information will be released as it becomes available.