A multi-car accident along Southbound Highway 101 near the Highway 46 West Southbound off-ramp in Paso Robles Friday morning is causing some heavy traffic for drivers.

According to Pulsepoint, the collision was reported just before 8 a.m. on Friday.

Three cars were involved in the collision. One car was seen on the right-hand side of the Highway and two other cars were seen on the center divide.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.