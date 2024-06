A multi-car crash on Highway 101 was slowing traffic through the Five Cities area during Thursday evening's commute.

It happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes at 4th Street.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the #1 and #2 lanes were blocked.

All lanes of traffic were reopened as of 5:10 p.m.; however, live Caltrans traffic cameras showed southbound traffic backed up through Shell Beach. Northbound traffic was moving slowly through the area.