Multi-vehicle collision blocks northbound Highway 101 near Santa Margarita

A traffic collision involving multiple vehicles is blocking lanes of Highway 101.

According to officials, the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. and involves four vehicles.

The northbound lanes of US 101 are closed in Santa Margarita following a multi-vehicle incident. Northbound traffic is being detoured off US 101 at State Route 58 to Santa Barbara Road. The northbound on-ramp at SR 58 is closed. There is no estimate for re-opening.@CaltransD5 pic.twitter.com/R2oQdV8xFn — Jim Shivers (@PIOJimShivers) August 16, 2021

About seven people are involved, most of them are uninjured, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

One person may need to be transported to the hospital, officials said.

Northbound traffic is being diverted to Highway 58 while crews respond to the scene.

