According to Santa Barbara County Fire, a multi-vehicle collision occurred around 9 p.m. on Highway 101 south of Miraposa Reina in Gaviota.

Five vehicles were involved in the incident. The first northbound and southbound lanes were closed.

One adult female patient was transported by ambulance with moderate injuries to Santa Barbara Cottage Emergency Room.

Officials reported heavy traffic in the area.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation with the California Highway Patrol.