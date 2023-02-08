Multi-vehicle crash affecting traffic on Hwy 101 in Templeton

A multi-vehicle crash was causing a traffic backup through Templeton on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash was first reported at about 3:15 p.m. on northbound Highway 101 at Vineyard Dr.

According to the California Highway Patrol, it was initially reported as two separate crashes involving as many as five vehicles with some of the vehicles blocking the roadway.

A witness tells KSBY the crashes occurred as traffic slowed down for a truck fire farther north on Highway 101.

