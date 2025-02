A three-vehicle crash was causing a traffic backup along northbound Highway 101 between Templeton and Paso Robles on Tuesday.

The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. north of Highway 46 West during a rainy evening commute.

According to the California Highway Patrol's Traffic Incident Information Page, both lanes were blocked.

The CHP reminds drivers to slow down, increase your following distance, and turn on your headlights during storms.