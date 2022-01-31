Multi-vehicle crash blocks Hwy 46 near Jack Ranch Cafe in Shandon

UPDATE (12:52 p.m.) - CHP told KSBY that several emergency responders and tow trucks are responding to the crash.

CHP has not yet confirmed the extent of the injuries, but say they are investigating what may have caused the crash.

Both lanes of Hwy 46 remain closed at the crash scene, and drivers in both directions are warned to expect delays.

__

(12:36 p.m.) - Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle crash that blocked both lanes of traffic on Hwy 46 in Shandon early Monday afternoon.

The crash was first reported at about 12:07 p.m. along Hwy 46 near Jack Ranch Cafe. Initial CHP reports indicate that seven vehicles may be involved, including a GMC Yukon that rolled over in the crash.

Officials say traffic along Hwy 46 is stopped in both directions. Eastbound traffic is stopped at Bitterwater Rd.

Highway 46 East is closed in both directions in the Cholame area of San Luis Obispo County due to a multi-vehicle traffic incident. Expect heavy congestion in this area.@PIOJimShivers https://t.co/3LbBe8so71 — Jim Shivers (@PIOJimShivers) January 31, 2022

Caltrans recommends drivers heading between the coast and the valley use Hwy 166 as an alternate route.

CAL FIRE SLO, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff and the Templeton area CHP were responding to the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update it as more information becomes available.