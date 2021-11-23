Multi-vehicle crash blocks northbound Hwy 101 lanes in Paso Robles

California Highway Patrol is responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Paso Robles.

The crash happened at around 5:10 p.m. along Hwy 101 northbound near the Hwy 46 off-ramp.

Initial reports from CHP say the crash involves approximately six to seven vehicles.

The northbound lanes of the highway are completely blocked.

First responders are on the scene working to clear the incident and guide traffic.

It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries as a result of the crash.

KSBY has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.