A multi-vehicle crash is affecting traffic on Highway 166 east of Santa Maria.

The crash was reported at about 12:50 p.m. in the area of Alamo Creek Rd., near Twitchell Reservoir.

According to the California Highway Patrol, both eastbound and westbound lanes are blocked.

Multiple emergency crews from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties are at the scene.

It's unknown at this time when the highway will be cleared.