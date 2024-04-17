Multi-vehicle crash causes major traffic delay near Vandenberg Space Force Base, several injuries reported

(UPDATE: 7:00 p.m.) - Santa Barbara County fire officials say one person was transported by helicopter to the hospital. That person was ejected from one of the vehicles.

Fire officials say three other people were transported by ground to a nearby hospital. Two with moderate injuries and one with minor injuries.

___

Santa Barbara County firefighters and California Highway Patrol officers are responding to reports of a multi-vehicle crash near Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The crash happened along Highway 1 near Firefighter Road at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday. As of 6:30 p.m., both lanes in the area are blocked along Highway 1.

According to Santa Barbara County fire, six vehicles were involved in the crash, with four people suffering injuries.

The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.