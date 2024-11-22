Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound Hwy 1 north of Lompoc

UPDATE (6:32 p.m.) - Three people sustained major injuries in the crash, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. One person had moderate injuries and two others had minor injuries.

(5:49 p.m.) - A multi-vehicle crash prompted the closure of northbound Highway 1 at Santa Lucia Canyon Road north of Lompoc on Thursday.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol, as many as four vehicles were involved.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials say multiple patients have needed extrication.

It is unknown when the roadway will be cleared.

This story will be updated with new information as it becomes available.