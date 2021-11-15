Crash stalls traffic along Hwy 101 in Montecito

One lane of Hwy 101 has reopened after a crash brought traffic to a standstill near the Sheffield Dr. off-ramp in Montecito on Monday.

CHP officials say the multi-vehicle crash happened just before noon on Nov. 15 when a Honda SUV and a Porsche collided. Initial reports say the SUV rolled over multiple times and landed on its roof.

Both northbound lanes of the highway were blocked by the crash, and southbound traffic was heavily backed up, CHP said.

Officials are working to clear the crash scene so both northbound lanes can reopen.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.