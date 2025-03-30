UPDATE: Hwy 154 reopens following multi-vehicle crash

UPDATE (12:30 p.m.) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that the roadway reopened just after noon.

According to Caltrans, traffic on the impacted section of Highway 154 is moving at a normal pace.

(10:55 a.m.) — A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 154 at the intersection of Foxen Canyon Road has prompted the closure of West Highway 154, according to the Santa Barbara County (SBC) Fire Department.

Scott Safechuck, the agency's public information officer, wrote in a post on X that the collision near Los Olivos happened just before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Four vehicles and four patients were reportedly involved in the crash.

Of those patients, Safechuck says one adult female and one minor female were extricated from the vehicles and taken to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

A second ambulance transported an adult male and an adult female to Marian Regional Medical Center with minor to moderate injuries, according to Safechuck.

Officials say west Highway 154 near Highway 101 will be closed for about an hour while crews clear the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.