Multi-vehicle crash reported around Hwy 101 in Paso Robles

First responders are responding to a multi-vehicle crash just south of the intersection of Highway 101 and 46 in Paso Robles Thursday.

CHP officials said six vehicles, including two trucks, may be involved in the crash that happened around 5:20 p.m.

As of 6:14 p.m. both southbound lanes reopened but Caltrans cameras showed there is still heavy traffic in the area.

According to the Traffic Incident Page, an ambulance responded to the crash but it is unknown if injuries were reported at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.