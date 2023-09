A crash involving as many as four vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol, is causing slow traffic along Highway 101 through San Luis Obispo.

The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes near the Higuera Street offramp.

The CHP reported that the roadway had been cleared, but traffic continued to move slowly and was backed up to Madonna Rd. as of 5:20 p.m.