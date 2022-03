A multi-vehicle crash was causing a major traffic backup on Highway 101 in northern San Luis Obispo County Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7:39 a.m. in the southbound lanes just south of Highway 58.

Initial reports into the California Highway Patrol were that at least four vehicles were involved.

All lanes were open by 8:35 a.m., but Caltrans warned drivers to expect delays for a while.

No injuries were reported.