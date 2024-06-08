Multiple agencies respond to downed aircraft in Paso Robles

Multiple agencies responded to reports of a downed aircraft in Paso Robles Saturday afternoon.

This included Cal Fire SLO, California Highway Patrol, San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Dept., Paso Robles Emergency Services, and San Luis Ambulance.

The incident happened near Halter Ranch Winery.

When units arrived at the scene they found that the aircraft sustained some damage.

There were three people on board, all of which did not receive any injuries.

FAA has turned the scene over to the SLO Sheriff's Dept. who will now take over the investigation into what caused the incident.