Firefighters respond to Pinto Fire, multiple cars and a structure on fire

Multiple units responded to a structure fire in Heritage Ranch near Lake Nacimiento early Tuesday morning, where multiple cars were also on fire.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the Pinto Fire burned one-quarter of the building. Crews eventually knocked down the building, but are continuing to work on extinguishing both the structure and vehicles.

Fire officials have not released an official cause of the Pinto Fire. We will share updates on the investigation as they become available.