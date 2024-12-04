Multiple crashes slow traffic in Santa Barbara County during evening commute

Lompoc police and fire officials are responding to a vehicle crash in the area known as the "Y". Officials are asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Highway 1, Purisima Rd. and Harris Grade Rd.

The crash is causing a significant traffic slowdown on Highway 1 between the "Y" intersection and E. Central Ave. Police suggest Santa Lucia Canyon Rd. as a detour.

A four-vehicle crash at Highway 135 and Lakeview Rd. is also causing a traffic slowdown in the Orcutt area. Santa Barbara County Fire officials say two people suffered minor injuries and one person was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Northbound Highway 135 was temporarily closed as a result of the crash.

