Contaminated soil and tar balls discovered in Grover Beach affect nearby businesses and neighborhood

Contaminated soil and tar balls were discovered in Grover Beach near businesses and a neighborhood, according to the Grover Beach Community Development.

A nearby business owner says they’re taking the hit right now because of the smell.

“We had multiple customer complaints and customers leaving," said Christopher Zaferis, the Grover Station Grill owner. "The customer frustrations were the smell of tar and oil."

Hollie Digges has also noticed the smell.

She often gets her hair done at Surfs Up Cuts Barbershop in Grover Beach and from time to time she will stop in to socialize.

"I pop in and say hi to all the customers,” Digges said.

Digges stopped by the shop a couple of days ago and says she was greeted by a repulsive stench in the air.

Digges describes it as ‘rotten eggs’.

The Grover Beach Community Development said contractors found the contaminated soil just as they were getting started on a four-story multi-use development.

According to the Grover Beach Community Development Director, Megan Martin, the mixed-use project on the corner of West Grand Avenue and North 2nd St. will have 23 new residential condominiums and townhomes, as well as approximately 2,500 square feet of commercial space.

Before the upcoming development, the land was home to B.J.’s ATV Rentals.

As of Sunday, the impacted soil is still covered with tarps.

Over 1,000 cubic yards of soil have been tested and approved to be disposed of at Cold Canyon Landfill in Grover Beach.

Martin also says this will not delay the process of the mixed-use project or change it in any way.

Martin says stumbling upon materials like this during construction is not uncommon in property development, especially since before it was a commercial ATV operation.