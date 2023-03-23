Multiple drug-related incidents reported this school year at 2 Santa Maria high schools

Police are encouraging parents to remind their children about the dangers of drugs, especially fentanyl, after multiple drug-related incidents have been reported this year at Santa Maria high schools.

Sgt. Felix Diaz with the Santa Maria Police Department’s community services division says there have been 11 drug-related incidents so far this school year within the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District. The majority are at Pioneer Valley High School with two being reported at Santa Maria High School, according to Sgt. Diaz.

He says two of the 11 incidents were overdoses. The other incidents involved students being conscious and admitting to having taken some type of drug.

The breakdown of drugs, according to Diaz, includes four prescription pills, a substance called M30 which is a mix of oxycodone and fentanyl, one report of methamphetamine, and three unknown substances. In two other cases, Diaz says Narcan was used.

The majority of the patients were reportedly taken to the hospital for welfare checks.

A detective was assigned to determine whether someone was giving out the pills students were obtaining and Diaz says in at least one case, they determined a student had given the substance to another student.

Police say they are working with Fighting Back: Santa Maria Valley to help educate students about the dangers of drugs.

Kenny Klein, a spokesperson for the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District, was unable to provide additional information, citing confidentiality reasons, but did say, “In general, if a student exhibits symptoms of what may appear to be opioid exposure, there are trained staff at every site and Narcan is available to administer before medical personnel arrive.”

Klein added that schools within the district have been provided with educational materials like posters and videos to inform students and staff about the dangers of fentanyl. He adds that they will soon have presentations for both parents and students from groups outside of the district.

